Battlefield 4's Second Assault DLC free for the next week

As a sort of lead-in to the launch of Battlefield 1, EA has announced that it will be making select BF4/Hardline expansion packs free for a limited time. The first of these is Second Assault for Battlefield 4, which contains four maps from Battlefield 3, maps that have been "updated with the power of the Frostbite 3 engine". Here it is on Origin, but if you're into procrastination, be aware that it's only free until June 28. After that it'll be yours to keep, however.

I wouldn't have thought that such an occasion calls for a trailer, but who am I to dictate EA's marketing policy?

Here's a reminder of what Second Assault contains. Prepare to be a little bit sick when you see the word 'levolution'.