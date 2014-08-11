Battlefield 4 to get major free update in September based on CTE feedback

DICE continues its efforts to salvage Battlefield 4 with a new series of fixes, due to go live in September. The substantial update is borne of feedback received from the game's Community Test Environment , which launched in May exclusively for Battlefield Premium members. Its focus was meant to be the game's netcode, but a lot more has been addressed according to notes published on the Battlefield blog .

Several unspecified "improvements and tweaks" have been made to five game modes including Rush, Obliteration, Obliteration Competitive, Capture the Flag and Carrier Assault, while soldier movement has been changed so that it "closely matches" the movement in Battlefield 3. According to the update notes this change to movement will make it "easier to get away from undesirable firefights".

Other notable changes include a customisable HUD, changes to the Revive mechanic, vehicle and weapon balancing, as well as a change to visual recoil. Once work has been completed on this update, the team at DICE LA will turn their attention to the 'Teamplay Initiative', which will focus on improving the collaborative and objective-based facets of the game.

If you're yet to jump onboard with Battlefield 4 then EA is offering the game free for a week to Origin users. Meanwhile, Battlefield Hardline is currently in development at Visceral and will release some time next year.