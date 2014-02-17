Battlefield 4: Second Assault launching on PC this week

Xbox One owners have already had their fun with Battlefield 4's Second Assault expansion. At least, it looked like they were having fun. Can we really be sure, though? Maybe they were tragically forced to act out some mock pantomime of enjoyment, lest Kinect became dissatisfied with their indifference and deployed Enforced Entertainment Education drones. Luckily, the PC has yet to be invaded by omnipotent cyber-eyes, so we can all be less nervous about sitting down in front of Battlefield 4: Second Assault when it launches tomorrow, February 18th.

Second Assault collects "fan-favourite" maps from Battlefield 3, and polishes them up to add BF4's special feature: exploding map chunks that alter sections of the level mid-match. The included maps are Caspian Border, Operation Firestorm, Gulf of Oman and Operation Metro. The pack comes included as part of BF4's Premium pass, and - if it follows suit with previous expansion China Rising - will cost £11.99 for everyone else.

Following Second Assault, DICE will release Naval Strike next month. That pack will introduce the Carrier Assault mode, based off of Battlefield 2142's Titan Mode.