Battlefield 3 beta bans could suspend Origin accounts

A bit of troubling news from the Battlefield 3 beta. Some modders have found a way to change the player limits on Operation Metro, and have been running servers that let up to 128 players onto the map. RPS have spotted an official DICE forum post, since removed, which says that anyone stumbling into these modded servers could have their Origin account suspended, denying those players access to any games they've bought through Origin.

Logging onto a server that isn't Operation Metro, with 32 players in Rush mode “can cause your account to become compromised, stats to be altered or other issues to arise which may lead to having your account to be banned by EA.”

“If your account does get banned it means any other EA game you have on your account would also be unavailable.”

So, if you enter a modded server, even accidentally, you risk being locked out of not just Battlefield 3, but all of the EA games you own on Origin. Even if it were only aimed at the modders themselves, that punishment would seem extreme, but the fact that it could happen to anyone even visiting a modded server seems mad. It's understandable that DICE are keen to protect server code and their ranking/unlock system to defend Battlefield 3 against hacks and cheaters, but there must be a better way to do that than to penalise paying customers for joining a server.