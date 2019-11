[VAMS id="RCU4TgZIg36J6"]

Battlefield 3 players have been going back to Karkand since the expansion pack went live yesterday. Those who pre-ordered the limited edition will be enjoying the new weapons, vehicles and "enhanced destructability" of Back to Karkand for free. For everyone else, it's available on Origin for £11.99 / $15. That seems pretty steep at first glance, the same price as a Call of Duty map pack. Will the extra vehicles and weapons make the expense worthwhile?