Battlefield 3: Back to Karkand maps announced

Battlefield 3 pre-orders will come with the Back to Karkand map pack when the game's released later this year. DICE have announced the four maps that will be included in the bonus DLC. Writing on the EA forums , Battlefield Community Manager Zh1nt0 said that Wake Island, Strike at Karkand, Gulf of Oman and Sharqi Peninsula will all feature, saying that "together, these maps have over 25.000 years of playtime."

The maps have all been rebuilt in the Frostbite 2 engine, and will feature Battlefield 3's selection of weapons and vehicles. Pre-orders are available now from the Battlefield 3 site. For a glimpse of the Frostbite 2 engine in action, check out the recent Battlefield 3 trailer.