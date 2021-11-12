Popular

How to check if the Battlefield 2042 servers are down

Where to check the server status.

If you're having trouble connecting to the Battlefield 2042 servers, knowing how to check if they're live can save a lot of frustration. Of course, if the servers are down, it won't help you get connected, but at least you'll know where the problem lies before you start giving your router the side-eye.

The game's official release date isn't until November 19, but you can get in a week earlier on November 12 under certain conditions—our Battlefield 2042 unlock guide has the details on that. But connection issues can arise regardless of the date you jump into the action. So with that in mind, here's how to check the Battlefield 2042 server status.

Battlefield 2042 servers: How to check if they're down 

If you're having trouble connecting to the game, one of the first places to check is the EA Help Twitter account. This should have up-to-date information on any outages or scheduled maintenance.

You can also check Battlefield 2042's server status via the EA Help website. If there are problems with the server, there should be a notification across the main image on the page.

An alternative to both of those is to use a third-party site such as DownDetector or BF Status. Both of these sites should tell you at a glance if there are any issues with the game, but it's always best to check with official channels if you can.

If no outages have been reported on any of the sites above, it could be your connection causing the problem, or the issue is too new to have been picked up yet. Check with friends where possible to confirm whether they can connect to the game.

