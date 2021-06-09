Battlefield 2042 revealed: 128 players, Siege-style characters, no singleplayer

The next Battlefield game is called Battlefield 2042, and it'll be out this October. It's set in the near-future (think Boston Dynamics robot dogs, not laser guns), but for once the setting isn't the biggest thing to talk about. In fact, it's the least interesting thing about Battlefield 2042, which I may never have said about another Battlefield game. Here are the important facts:

The max player count has been doubled to 128 on PC and the new consoles

on PC and the new consoles The 128-player maps are divided into sectors containing clusters of control points; capture all the control points in a sector to control it

containing clusters of control points; capture all the control points in a sector to control it Classes (engineer, assault, support, etc) are now categories that contain specialists . Each specialist has a backstory and unique gadget, but can carry any gun.

. Each specialist has a backstory and unique gadget, but can carry any gun. Gadgets we've seen: A grappling hook, a health/revive gun (think Doc in Rainbow Six Siege), an auto-turret (think Team Fortress 2), a movement sensor (to catch people sneaking up on you while you're sniping)

A grappling hook, a health/revive gun (think Doc in Rainbow Six Siege), an auto-turret (think Team Fortress 2), a movement sensor (to catch people sneaking up on you while you're sniping) 10 specialists at launch

Purchasable battle passes: four seasons and four new specialists per year

four seasons and four new specialists per year Post-launch maps will all be free

"Levolution" is back, baby. What we've seen: tornadoes lift players and vehicles into a vortex, a sandstorm blots out the sky, a space rocket launches (or maybe explodes)

What we've seen: tornadoes lift players and vehicles into a vortex, a sandstorm blots out the sky, a space rocket launches (or maybe explodes) Everyone has a wingsuit

Some vehicles have spotter seats (a small detail but I like the sound of it)

(a small detail but I like the sound of it) No battle royale , but there are some mystery modes

, but there are some mystery modes No singleplayer campaign

That's a lot to unpack, so it's probably for the best that the reveal trailer focuses on being fun more than conveying information. It isn't all that tonally different from the Battlefield 5 reveal trailer—a montage of Fast and the Furious-style speed and violence—but there's an enthusiastic self-awareness to it that comes off as more confident. The renditions of stupid Battlefield stunts are great.

I first saw the trailer last week under NDA when DICE introduced the game to press and influencers. A small part of the NDA from that event still remains in effect, but I can talk about all of the Battlefield 2042 design details DICE shared—the specialists, modes, maps, and so on—as well as the release and post-launch plans. Here's the deal:

128 players

The most significant change is the doubled player count: 128 per match. It's the first time Battlefield has strayed from the 64-player standard it established 19 years ago with Battlefield 1942, and it puts it into a small club of other 100-plus player shooters. (Scavengers can do over 9,000 players, but only in an experimental mode, and while you can technically get several hundred people fighting in PlanetSide 2, it's nearly a decade old now. Call of Duty: Warzone is more comparable, and has done 200 players, but the experience wasn't actually very fun.)

The increased player count is accommodated by bigger maps that are divided into sectors. Within each sector, there's essentially a mini-Battlefield match playing out. In the standard Conquest mode, teams can hold a sector by holding all of the points within it. It sounds like you could spend all your time hanging out in one map sector, but there's nothing stopping you from calling in a vehicle and heading elsewhere. The near-future tech doesn't include mechs—sorry Nat!—but you can get a tank dropped from the sky with maneuvering thrusters. And yes, you can drop them on snipers to squash them like the cowardly house flies they are. (Please don't do it to me if I'm sniping, though.)

Specialists

What will likely be the most contentious change is the introduction of specialists. They're sort of like Rainbow Six Siege operators in that they have names, backstories, and special gadgets and abilities, but they're more flexible, because they can use any weapon you've unlocked. Battlefield class archetypes like 'assault' and 'recon' are still there, but DICE now describes them as categories which specialists will fit into.

It's a huge change. Battlefield classes have been fairly strict until now: You get themed gadgets and only certain categories of weapon. Engineer gets SMGs, recon gets snipers, support get LMGs, etc. That's all over. At launch, Battlefield 2042 will include 10 specialists, so that's 10 unique gadgets and abilities which can be paired with any gun. You can also change your gun attachments on the fly, allowing you to, say, swap from close to long range optics to zoom in on a sniper who's harassing you. It's way more loadout decision making than has ever been in a Battlefield game.

So far, DICE has revealed four specialists. Here's who they are and what they do:

Wikus "Casper" Van Daele

Birthplace: South Africa

Class: Recon

Specialty: OV-P Recon Drone (what it sounds like, a remote control spotting drone)

Trait: Movement Sensor (he's alerted to people sneaking up behind him, at least if they move too quickly)

Webster Mackay

Birthplace: Canada

Class: Assault

Specialty: Grappling Hook (the "zip and you're there" kind, not the swinging kind)

Trait: Nimble (he moves fast)

Maria Falck

Birthplace: Germany

Class: Support

Specialty: S21 Syrette Pistol (heals or revives from a distance, like Doc in Rainbow Six Siege)

Trait: Combat Surgeon (revives teammates to full health, instead of partial health)

Pyotr "Boris" Guskovsky

Birthplace: Russia

Class: Engineer

Specialty: SG-36 Sentry Gun (like Team Fortress 2 or Overwatch's turrets)

Trait: Sentry Operator (sentry guns are more effective when he's nearby)

So, in Battlefield 2042, you can be a fast guy with a grappling hook and a sniper rifle, or a distance healer with a machinegun, or a guy with an automatic sentry gun and an assault rifle, or any other combination of gadget and gun. It should be interesting! It also sounds like a considerable balancing challenge.

Modes

Battlefield may have finally given in and become a character shooter, but hasn't been tempted by another modern trend: There's no battle royale mode, and there are no plans to make one. Firestorm is not returning, at least not for now. There's no singleplayer campaign, either, although you will be able to play multiplayer-style matches entirely against bots and progress that way, if you want. Apparently the AI has gotten a lot better. (I'll only agree when I see a bot steal the helicopter I wanted, crash it into the side of a hill, and lie down to snipe for the rest of the game.)

All-Out Warfare is the term DICE is using to encompass your standard Battlefield modes: The point capture of Conquest and the more linear attack-and-defend battles of Breakthrough.

Beyond All-Out Warfare, there are two mystery modes. One is called Hazard Zone, and will be a high-risk, squad-focused mode. That's all DICE will say right now, but based on that description and the name, I think we're pretty safe in assuming that inspiration has been taken from The Division's Dark Zone, Hunt: Showdown, and Escape from Tarkov. I'd be surprised if it's nothing at all like those infiltration and extraction shooters.

A third mode was created by DICE LA, and will be revealed at EA Play Live on July 22 . It's described as a "love letter" to fans of the Battlefield series. In this case, I really have no idea what it is. Maybe it's a back-to-the-basics mode that reintroduces spending half the match running and swimming? A Battlefield 1942 remake? Something smaller and more experimental?

Setting and maps

As for the setting, it's in that somewhat disappointing near-future window where technology hasn't gotten significantly cooler—drones, robots, meh. The premise is the usual galaxy brain speculation: Due to global warming, number of the world's countries have collapsed, leaving large swaths of Earth's population stateless. Naturally, stateless people ("Non-Patriated" or "No-Pats") have formed elite mercenary armies who now fight on behalf of the US and Russia—or maybe for themselves. Without a singleplayer campaign, this'll all be explored through the seasonal updates.

The maps look cool, and have big destruction set-pieces, such as the rocket on Orbital, which can either have a smooth launch or a not-so-smooth launch. (I asked whether players could affect that outcome, and didn't get an answer, but probably yes.)

Here are the seven All-Out Warfare maps that'll be at launch, described in EA's words:

Kaleidoscope: Set in Sogdo, South Korea. Forces here will clash to control a quantum powered disinformation hub after an attack threatens the global network.

Set in Sogdo, South Korea. Forces here will clash to control a quantum powered disinformation hub after an attack threatens the global network. Manifest: Set in Brani Island, Singapore. Players will see a strategic flashpoint emerge as global trade chokes this location which is vital for the American supply lines.

Set in Brani Island, Singapore. Players will see a strategic flashpoint emerge as global trade chokes this location which is vital for the American supply lines. Orbital: Set in Kourou, French Guiana. The battle here is over a rocket launch site as a controversial space launch becomes a race against time.

Set in Kourou, French Guiana. The battle here is over a rocket launch site as a controversial space launch becomes a race against time. Discarded: Set in Alang, India. Here you see shipbreakers facing tidal extremes as factions fight to secure rogue nuclear assets.

Set in Alang, India. Here you see shipbreakers facing tidal extremes as factions fight to secure rogue nuclear assets. Renewal: Set in the Eastern Desert, Egypt. Players will fight for a groundbreaking agriculture technology centre in the Egyptian Desert.

Set in the Eastern Desert, Egypt. Players will fight for a groundbreaking agriculture technology centre in the Egyptian Desert. Hourglass: Set in Doha, Qatar. Shifting sands and a lost shipping convoy tear a city center apart.

Set in Doha, Qatar. Shifting sands and a lost shipping convoy tear a city center apart. Breakaway: Set in Queen Maud Land, Antarctica. Struggle over oil and gas that pushes soldiers to the brink as an industry clashes with nature and ice gives way

Pre-launch and post-launch plans

There'll be a Battlefield 2042 technical test in early July for "players identified as Battlefield veterans." They'll be under NDA for that. At some point before launch, Hazard Zone will be available to play early, and there'll be an open beta for those who preordered.

It doesn't sound like EA is doing its old-style staggered release for subscribers—after the betas, Battlefield 2042 will release in full on October 22. As usual, the PC version will be available on EA's Origin store, but this time it'll also be on Steam and the Epic Game Store. It'll definitely launch a mini-Origin client even if you buy it on Steam, but it's still nice to have Battlefield there again.

One interesting note about the console versions: The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S releases will be the same as the PC version, but the PS4 and Xbox One versions will only support 64 players. EA wouldn't say whether PC/console crossplay will be available, but it's a trendy feature, so it's possible. If so, I doubt last-gen console owners will be able to join in, since they're getting a tweaked version of the game.