Battlefield 1 players discover a way to bring back the 'C4 jeep'

As the Battlefield series has aged, its physics have matured—not necessarily in the sense that the games have become more realistic, but in that it's become harder and harder to be silly with each new game. Standing on the wing of a plane as it takes off is no longer an option.

With a bit of ingenuity, though, Battlefield 1 players have brought back a time-honored tradition: loading up a small vehicle with explosives, driving it into a tank as fast as you can, and detonating it.

It's a little harder than it was in Battlefield 3 and 4, because in BF1 you can't just toss explosives onto a motorcycle and have them stick. Instead, you have to stack a bunch of mines onto a breakable object, such as wooden boxes, and then drive through it. If the mines stick, your wheeled bomb is ready to go.

Reddit poster Vere-TW spotted the above video by ujinujin bb yesterday, and the feat was quickly replicated by DANNYonPC, as you can see in the video below. I expect the technique to spread quickly, so watch for incoming bikes, tank drivers.

Now we wait and see how long it takes for DICE to patch out this powerful new anti-tank weapon, if it does.