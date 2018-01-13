Battlefield 1's Operation Campaigns go free for everyone

Battlefield 1's Operations mode, Evan argued a year ago, is one of the best game modes in any FPS, combining the scale of Conquest's 64-player battles with the focus of Rush, where you only attack a small number of objectives at any one time. Operation Campaigns string these Operations together back-to-back, and until this week there were just two, one free and one that was available to Premium Pass holders. From now on they'll all be available for free, developer DICE said this week.

The change comes alongside the release of the Fire & Ice Operation Campaign, which combines Operations from the They Shall Not Pass and In The Name of the Tsar expansions. Again, even if you don't own those expansions, you'll be able to play the Operation Campaign, which is neat. DICE said the aim is to get the "most populated servers we can".

If you're playing the campaigns without the Premium Pass, then you won't get to use the weapons and vehicles that come as part of the expansions that the Operations are taken from, and you'll only get the operations that are part of the current, active campaign, which rotates every two weeks (Premium Pass holders can play whichever campaign they want at any time).

DICE has also reduced the points threshold for completing an Operation Campaign from 30,000 to 25,000, and is considering changes to the rewards players get afterwards, it said. Read the full announcement in this blog post.