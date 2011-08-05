Bastion release date set for August 16

[bcvideo id="1057470467001"]

Gorgeous, painterly RPG Bastion is getting a PC release on in less than two weeks. VG247 report that it'll be released on Steam first and will cost £11.49 / $14.99. It'll appear on "other popular PC portals later this month."

Bastion is set on a series of floating islands shattered by an apocalyptic event known as The Calamity. Your every action is narrated by a disembodied, hardboiled voice who will set up each scene, give you plot details, tool tips and crack jokes as you make your way across the shifting world. Get a closer look in the launch trailer above, and six screenshots, embedded below.