Tale of Game's'* Barkley 2** has hit the second phase of a Kickstarter's life-cycle:*** stretch goals! Fittingly for the follow up to Chef Boyardee's Barkley, Shut Up and Jam: Gaiden, Chapter 1 of the Hoopz Barkley SaGa , they're pretty mad .

The goals are divided into major and minor milestones. Major milestones include an in-game movie theatre and a Mac port, both funded, and a second quest hub, Nightmare City, at $70,000. It's billed as containing as much, if not more, content than the game's current city, Tír na nÓg.

Minor goals, meanwhile, are a tad more leftfield. They include a Mysterious Vigilante Drain Clean Pudgey that will prowl the sewers of Tír na nÓg, and a save import system that will let Barkley 1 players carry their data over to the sequel. The top mini goal, unlocked at $73,000, will force the team to wear pants**** during office hours.

Also announced in the update were extra funding tiers, that will let backers appear on the in-game DwarfNET forums, or to work with Tale of Game's* to create special encounters for X114JAM9 and his team.

Barkley 2 is fast approaching $64,000 of funding, with a healthy 24 days left to go. The team plans to release more stretch goals once they've got the pants thing sorted.

* Yes, the apostrophe work is intentional.

** Full title: The Magical Realms of Tír na nÓg: Escape from Necron 7 - Revenge of Cuchulainn: The Official Game of the Movie - Chapter 2 of the Hoopz Barkley SaGa

*** A successful Kickstarter's life-cycle, at any rate. The second phase of a troubled Kickstarter being either finally releasing some game footage, hastily clarifying what you're actually making, or shutting the damn thing down. Delete as applicable.

**** American pants, presumably, better known as trousers.