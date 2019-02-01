Bandai Namco offers workarounds for problems with Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown on Steam

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, which debuted on consoles a couple of weeks ago, is now available on Steam, along with a new trailer showcasing high-flying gameplay and a few of the accolades it's received since the console versions came out. It doesn't appear to be going quite as smoothly as all that on PC, however, as user reviews on Steam are decidedly mixed.

The game appears to look great and run well, but there are multiple complaints about lack of support for 4K resolution and 21:9 aspect ratios, as well as HOTAS (Hands on Throttle and Stick) devices beyond specific Thrustmaster models. It also apparently doesn't support mouse controls for navigating menus.

Some workarounds have been posted to the Ace Combat subreddit, and the development team indicated on Twitter that it's aware of the issues with joysticks and looking into it. It also said that the inability to select 4K resolution is a problem with Windows: If you have Windows set to 1920x1080 (or any non-4K resolution, I assume), you will not be able to run at 4K in the game.

ACE7 game’s OPTIONS resolution.It refers to the resolution set in Windows.Therefore, even if you have a 4K compatible monitorIn the case of Windows resolution setting 1920*1080 etc.,4K 3840*2160 can not be selected.Please try changing Windows settings.#ACE7 #acecombatFebruary 1, 2019

HOTAS setups are great—I used to rock a very nice CH outfit back in the days of dedicated game ports—and I'm sure I'd be disappointed if I still had one and couldn't use it properly. At the same time, Ace Combat 7 is not a DCS production: It's an arcade-style yank-and-banker, more akin to Hawx than Falcon, designed to be played with a controller. And in that regard, it's quite good: As "an ode to Afterburner, all effortless loops and rolls," we said in our 75/100 review, "it's a roaring success."

"We want to thank Ace Combat fans for their continued support and passion for the franchise," Bandai Namco said in a statement. "We invite Ace Combat 7 PC players with questions regarding flight stick compatibility, flight stick drivers, and resolution settings, to visit the official Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Steam page . This page will be updated with future updates as they become available."

