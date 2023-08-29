Baldur's Gate 3's next big patch is 'around the corner,' promises lots of fixes and better 'Origin Character epilogues'

Don't worry too much if the first major patch for Baldur's Gate 3 didn't fix whatever particular problem ails you, because Larian Studios said today that the next big update is just about ready to go.

It's a bit surprising that the next full-size patch for Baldur's Gate 3 will apparently turn up so soon after the last one, which rolled out on August 25, three weeks and four hotfixes after the game's release. Despite that major update coming only a few days ago, it sounds like this next patch will also be substantial

(Image credit: Larian Studios (Twitter))

"Patch 2 is around the corner," Larian tweeted. "It features major performance improvements, many new tweaks & changes, and begins our journey incorporating feedback into Origin Character epilogues, among other major things."

In case there was any doubt about the size of the patch, Larian director of publishing Michael Douse described it as "equally chonky" as the first patch.

(Image credit: Larian Studios (Twitter))

Details on the patch are "coming soon," which unfortunately means we can't say what exactly players have to look forward to at this point. The note about "Origin Character epilogues" is particularly interesting, though, and it's sparked conversation and speculation about what might be in store: Some players on Steam are crossing their fingers for more, or more expansive, conclusions for the game's various heroes and heroines, while others believe it will simply see the restoration of narrated epilogues that were cut from the game in order to make the release date.

Hopefully the patch will also address some of the bugs and performance issues in Act 3, which most of our team agrees is in a rougher state than the first two acts. That would presumably be Larian's priority, especially given that the PlayStation 5 version of Baldur's Gate 3 is set to launch on September 6, just over a week from today (coincidentally, that's the day of the Starfield release date for non-special edition buyers and Game Pass players).

We'll have our eyes open for the full rundown of patch 2 and when we can expect it to go live, and will let you know when we know. In the meantime, if you've already finished Baldur's Gate 3 and want to try your hand at the glories of the originals, be sure to check out our detailed guide on how to get started.