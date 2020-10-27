Baldur's Gate 3 update reveals the 'most romanced' NPC

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios said in the game's previous update that the human wizard Gale was the most-murdered NPC in the game, with a "party-member kill-rate" that was four times higher than any other NPC in the game. But apparently he sparks other kinds of passions too, as Larian said in today's update that he's also the most "romanced" member of the party.

Gale has been romanced by 33 percent of players so far, followed closely by Shadowheart at 31 percent. Just 1.37 percent of players chose to sleep alone, which I think is an interesting reflection on how virtual boots-knocking has become an almost obligatory element of RPGs. Larian is holding back other stats for now, saying that "it might be fun if you gave it a shot and guessed them," although it also hinted that "stan memes" don't reflect its actual data.

Other bits of data, including some that are slightly spoiler-ish, so avert your eyes if you're sensitive to such things:

Number of players who pet the dog: 400,000 (approximate)

Players who tried to steal the ring: 5.87 percent

Players who biffed it and ended up sucking a toe: 26.3 percent

Players who jumped into the Underdark but died immediately because nobody thought to cast Feather Fall first: 40.79 percent (good work, everyone)

Players who stood with the Tieflings: 74.85 percent

Players who joined with Minthara: 25.14 percent

The final two points relate to a major choice in Baldur's Gate 3's opening chapter—I won't get into any specifics, but for the benefit of anyone struggling to decide which way to go, the outcome indicates that "good outweighs evil," Larian said.

The new Baldur's Gate 3 patch makes a number of "cinematic tweaks," ranging from fixes to the addition of brand new content. Here are a few examples:

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

He was starting to get a crooked neck, and we’re pretty sure he doesn’t have health insurance so we helped him out a bit.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

As many of you know, despite playing through the Early Access content sometimes for up to a hundred hours or more (wow!) you still haven’t seen all of the content, because incrementally new things are seeded into the game. In this case, a missing cinematic. Where once was darkness, there is now light!

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

A certain song has also been ‘re-shot’ by our cinematics team, which gives you an excuse to check it out again. Did you need one?

The update is live now, and this is what it does:

Improvements

Optimized overall sound settings to improve performance on lower spec machines

Added polish to several in-game cinematics

Attack of Opportunity indicator is now correctly hidden for invisible enemies

Improved timing of some tutorial messages

Improved usability of skill selection in character creation

Added new tutorial messages related to combat

Listening to other players’ dialogs now correctly shows the other players’ dice rolls

The reason for a waypoint being unavailable is now displayed on the map

Party members now correctly cancel their spell prepare state when switching to another character

Fixes