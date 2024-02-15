Baldur's Gate 3 players collectively hallucinate a Valentine's Day release for Patch 6, despite Larian's chaotic Pingu posting

Patch 6 of Baldur's Gate 3 is releasing sometime this week—though if you asked the community around 24-48 hours ago, they'd say it's slated for Valentine's Day. Those of you with an eye on your calendar may notice that date is long-gone, with nary a patch note to be spied.

That's because Larian Studios never actually confirmed the date. Instead, the community simply hallucinated one based on what I can only describe as vibes. Now in fairness, the Baldur's Gate 3 Twitter account did tease us with the phrase "love is in the air in Faerûn", but still.

(Image credit: @baldursgate3 on Twitter/X.)

The great wheel of conspiracy was grinding a full day before that, however, when one dyingome on Twitter made a bold prediction that Patch 6 would hit on February 14. Larian Studios would later reply with a well-placed picture of beloved children's television mascot (and meme icon) Pingu the Penguin.

(Image credit: @dyingome / @larianstudios on Twitter/X.)

Pingu's second appearance occurs in a reply to SergeantDaynes, with Larian making use of a gif of the penguin staring dead-eyed towards the reader like a threat. Fittingly, the gif's origin comes from a video by Telepurte set to Mozart's Lacrimosa, which Google tells me is Latin for "weeping".

(Image credit: @SergeantDaynes / @larianstudios on Twitter/X.)

Larian did some pot-stirring itself over the course of the week, posting some previews of Patch 6's updated smooching animations. These included a slightly awkward pecking of the shoulder blades from Shadowheart (she has amnesia, it's not her fault) and an Astarion scene that's so chemically engineered towards a certain kind of person that it's weapons-grade. Not that I'd know anything about that.

I suppose you’ve earned it 😏 pic.twitter.com/fun5hhbtA5February 12, 2024 See more

On. Your. Knees. pic.twitter.com/YToF94drzsFebruary 14, 2024 See more

At the end of a long day of waiting, and as a coup de grâce to the whole affair, the Larian Studios' Twitter account dropped a gif of Pingu shuffling into bed with a smug (disturbingly toothed) smile on his nightmarish face. Captioned: "sweet dreams". People's responses were normal in air-quotes so large I can't format them for our website.

(Image credit: @gothastarion on Twitter/X.)

(Image credit: @skarsghardy on Twitter/X.)

The game's official subreddit hasn't fared much better. One player even artistically superimposed Gale's outfit over Pingu in an act of desperation, as one commenter coined the event "patchgate".

While I want to credit Larian for the masterful act of fey-level mischief—I also feel like this isn't squarely on the studio. We were warned a good handful of times that it probably wasn't coming on Valentine's Day, and yet we still stood on the corner with a fistful of red balloons and a heart-shaped box of chocolates, love-struck hopefuls waiting for Patch 6 to finally show. But isn't it better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all?