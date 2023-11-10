Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix means dwarves don't have to walk around in 'big blueberries' anymore

Larian has followed up Baldur's Gate 3's hefty fourth patch with a wee hotfix that squashes a variety of bugs, one of which I wish I'd experienced before it was fixed. I knew I should have rolled a dwarf.

If you've been playing as a dwarven Barbarian since the arrival of the last update, you may have noticed that instead of walking around in normal shoes, you've been wandering across the Forgotten Realms in what the studio describes as "big blueberries". I also own shoes that have been described this way and they are rad, so I'm not seeing the problem here.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The fruity footwear was down to a texture bug, leaving the stumpy barbarians with bright blue clogs on their feet. It has now sadly been resolved. If we can use sausages as weapons, why not fruit as shoes?

Also included in the hotfix is a desync between Astarion's voice lines and subtitles, Shadowheart refusing to follow the party (she's one stubborn Cleric) and an instance of spontaneous combustion during a scene in the githyanki crèche.

Here's the full list of fixes: