Baldur's Gate 3 lets you use sausages as weapons, so of course one audacious player built a dual wielding 'Salami-mancer' ready to take on the game's hardest difficulty

There's a ton of cool weapons in Baldur's Gate 3: the super slick pirate rapier Duelist's Prerogative, the Magic Missile-launching hand crossbow Ne'er Misser, the… hunk of salami? Yes, while it's probably best reserved as fuel for your long rests, the salami item in Baldur's Gate 3 is also a 1d4 damage bludgeoning weapon, and YouTuber cRPG Bro has produced a character build devoted to the most dominant salami-based fighter possible.

Though the noble salami's base damage is pretty piddly, it's still a viable delivery method for Baldur's Gate 3's many sources of elemental damage and other on-hit effects. cRPG Bro opts for a Paladin/Warlock/Fighter multiclass not dissimilar to the Oathbreaker Warlock build in our own best multiclass guide.

The Warlock-Paladin combo means tons of casts of Divine Smite augmenting those otherwise-wimpy sausages, while elemental damage gear like the Caustic Band or Helldusk Gloves only further the salami pain train potential. Unfortunately, even though these weapons are as improvised as they come, the salamis don't qualify for bonus damage from the Tavern Brawler improvised weapon feat. Still, cRPG Bro shows off the build working just fine on Baldur's Gate 3's max difficulty Tactician mode.

Baldur's Gate 3's wide diversity of play styles is one of its great strengths, with everything from Barbarians specced entirely into flinging things to crossbow gunslinger Bards having a fair shake at the game. One of these days I might even get around to a Jack of All Trades run, securing the achievement that requires you take one level in each of the game's twelve classes on a single character without respeccing.

For more performance-focused builds, cRPG Bro's YouTube channel is a great resource for making your next Baldur's Gate 3 character, sausage weaponry or no. His setup for a dual hand crossbow Bard/Thief might just be what I go with when I can't stop resisting the call to replay Larian's hit.