Baldur's Gate 3 Collector's Editions are so in demand resale prices are now exceeding $2,000

Collector's Editions of Baldur's Gate 3 are now being resold for significantly more money than their original retail cost. As spotted by GamesRadar , listings on eBay for the Baldur's Gate 3 Collector's Editions on PC have now climbed to, in some cases, over seven times its official retail price, which is $269.99.

Most of these auction listings aren't speculative, either, with many entertaining live bids of over $1,000 and, at most, over $2,000 US dollars . There are still multiple days to run on many of these auctions, too, pointing to prices rising further.

Interestingly, some of these auctions are also listed with "no digital content" included, indicating the bidders are interested just in the exclusive physical extras delivered by the Collector's Edition.

The cause for the rapid inflation seems three-fold. Firstly, the Baldur's Gate 3 Collector's Edition has sold out on the official Larian Studios store.

Secondly, as PC Gamer notes in its own Baldur's Gate 3 review , this game is the new pinnacle of the CRPG genre and boasts the highest review score (97%) handed out by PC Gamer in over 16 years. And, actually, depending on which legacy version of PC Gamer magazine you go by, the US version or the UK version, Baldur's Gate 3 is the highest-scoring game we've ever reviewed .

Thirdly, as special editions go, the Baldur's Gate 3 one is big.

The contents of the Baldur's Gate 3 Collector's Edition. (Image credit: Larian Studios)

What you get in the Baldur's Gate 3 Collector's Edition

The Baldur's Gate 3 Collector's Edition includes a digital copy of the game as well as its Digital Deluxe Edition DLC pack, a 25cm mind flayer vs drow battle diorama, a downloadable version of the game's soundtrack, a 160-page hardcover art book, a cloth map of Faerun, a keyring, a certificate of authenticity, a set of D&D-inspired characters sheets, and an oversized metal D20 dice, among a few other things like stickers.

Whether more Baldur's Gate 3 Collector's Editions will be made available through the Larian store at this time remains to be seen, but judging by the current resale market, it probably seems smart to wait a little bit and see, as right now it is definitely a seller's market.