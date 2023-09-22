Aww, Starfield players are making the dinkiest little ships

Starfield's community keeps getting smarter with their ship builds—we've had AI-exploiting nightmares made of corners, ladderless flat discs, and some sci-fi classics. But what about the little guys of the universe—pilots who don't want some big, fancy warship with 500 autocannons?

That's exactly who these players are repping. The tiny ship trend's here to stay—well, sort of. Cute as these spacefaring bugs may be, most don't have much room for cargo without mods. Still, I'm tempted to cobble one of these together for my fleet. The first comes from user MotoGSX of the Starfieldships subreddit, who crafted a ship called PeeWee.

Here's another ship from WeeWoo6174, who felt like Hope Tech's parts were being under-represented. I'm inclined to agree—this ship kinda looks like one of those unmanned submarine drones in a really cool way.

Players have since tried to one-up each other with their spacefaring hobbit holes in a race to see who can be the littlest space bandit. Here's some impressive designs from users Vault-Brock, Encolony and legaloffender—the very latter of which actually kinda manages to circumvent the cargo problem by being 90% box, like those minimalist fold-out apartments.

Others are angling for pure aesthetic over engineered small-scale functionality, such as 003b6f's adorable little ship and Watermelonegg's barbie jeep, which I think is more than big Kenough.

As someone who hasn't been super taken by the prospect of manning a looming Star Destroyer myself, the idea of cobbling together a dinky space nugget is admittedly tempting. Still, Starfield eventually saddles you with a crowd of NPC followers, so things might get a touch too cosy for my blood, especially if they all pile onto the ship like it's a crown car. If you want to take things solo, though, these pint-sized aces are perfect.