Avoid becoming a dinosaur's dinner in survival horror game The Lost Wild

I'm tired of zombies. I've lost all interest in vampires. Pirates have grown a bit stale. But I don't think I'll really ever get sick of dinosaurs. The rest of the world seems to agree: the Jurassic World Dominion movie apparently stunk on ice but still pulled in nearly a billion dollars worldwide, and for all the complaints you may have heard about Ark: Survival Evolved it's been one of the most-played games on Steam for the past seven years.

So: dinosaurs are still cool, and you'll get to face more of them in The Lost Wild, a first-person survival horror game where you're a reporter stranded in a dark, dino-filled wilderness surrounding a mysterious Japanese research facility. To avoid becoming lunch, you'll have to sneak, hide, scavenge, and cobble together non-lethal weapons and items to discourage and scare off the dinosaurs you encounter. And you're apparently not the only human around, as a voice on your radio can help guide you as you explore the facility and try to figure out why you're trapped here. Check out the trailer above.

First announced last year with another pretty sweet looking trailer , The Lost Wild will feature dinosaurs "that behave like wild animals, not monsters," according to developer Great Ape Games. This means the dinos you face will have "built-in self-preservation" and will react to your defenses, like flaming torches and flare guns, rather than charging right in like mindless eating machines. The developer says it's drawn inspiration from games like Alien: Isolation and Trespasser, and will feature a story that will last 6-10 hours.