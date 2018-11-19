AverMedia's PCIe HDMI capture card is $70 off today

Whether you want to stream console games on Twitch, or record footage from another computer, capture cards are the way to go. Most popular options go for $150 or more, but right now you can get AverMedia's 'Live Gamer HD 2' capture card for just $99.99—a reduction of $70 from the previous price.

This model can record 1080p video at 60FPS over HDMI, and no drivers are required for Windows 8.1/10. It's compatible with XSplit, OBS, and other popular streaming/recording software. The only real downside is that it's a PCIe card, not an external USB device, so you'll need an extra card slot on your motherboard.

