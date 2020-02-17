Audiosurf, 12 years old this month, just received an update

I would not have predicted the first Audiosurf would still be receiving patches in the year 2020, but here we are. The "ride a space rollercoaster that rises and falls in time to songs from your mp3 collection" game from 2008 has been updated for better widescreen support and more corkscrew twists.

You'll notice the improved widescreen scaling on ultrawide monitors, but apparently the scaling has been tweaked for 16:9 monitors as well. Also narrowscreen is now an option if you want it to look like you're playing a game while holding your phone the wrong way.

Where previously the placement of corkscrew twists was random they're now set to coincide with a "big moment". As the patch notes explain, "Corkscrew twists were completely random, but now they highlight a big moment in the song. There's still the same 25% chance of a ride having a corkscrew (except for songs that really want one and therefore always have one)."

Here's the making of Audiosurf.