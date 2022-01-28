Here's every forbidden and limited card in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel has a list of forbidden and limited cards to help keep gameplay balanced and fair in ranked gameplay. If you've recently dived into Konami's free-to-play card game, you'll know that there are a ton of cards to choose from, with secret packs just one way of expanding your collection. Once you're comfortable enough with the game's mechanics to branch out from your original starter deck, you might be wondering which cards are banned or why such a system is in place.
You might already be familiar with the concept of Yu-Gi-Oh ban lists—basically, if a card is deemed too powerful, it might be moved to this list to help maintain a competitive balance. It's also worth noting that Master Duel specifically uses a custom list, separate from the TCG and OCG version. Like the original list, Master Duel's forbidden and limited cards are likely to change in the future as new cards are added.
So with all that in mind, here's a list of all Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel forbidden and limited cards.
Forbidden
Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel forbidden cards list
Forbidden cards are essentially banned from use in your Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck. These are:
Monsters
- Cyber Jar
- Amazoness Archer
- Cannon Soldier
- Fiber Jar
- Yata-Garasu
- Toon Cannon Soldier
- Magical Scientist
- Phoenixian Cluster Amaryllis
- Fishborg Blaster
- Level Eater
- Djinn Releaser of Rituals
- The Tyrant Neptune
- Glow-Up Bulb
- Wind-Up Hunter
- Eclipse Wyvern
- Dandylion
- Grinder Golem
- Cannon Soldier MK-2
- Substitoad
- Mind Master
- Redox, Dragon Ruler of Boulders
- Tidal, Dragon Ruler of Waterfalls
- Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos
- Performage Plushfire
- Majespecter Unicorn – Kirin
- Performapal Monkeyboard
- Grandora-X the Dragon of Demolition
- Blackwing – Gofu the Vague Shadow
- Zoodiac Ratpier
- Master Peace, the True Dracoslaying King
- Zoodiac Broadbull
- Lavalval Chain
- Number 16: Shock Master
- M-X-Saber Invoker
- Outer Entity Azathot
- Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon
- Tellarknight Ptolemaeus
- Number S0: Utopic ZEXAL
- Tempest Magician
- Ancient Fairy Dragon
- Ib the World Chalice Justiciar
- Elder Entity Norden
- Red-Eyes Dark Dragoon
- Knightmare Goblin
- Knightmare Mermaid
- Summon Sorceress
- Topologic Gunblar Dragon
- Guardragon Agarpain
- Guardragon Elpy
- Linkross
Traps
- Last Turn
- Trap Dustshoot
- Self-Destruct Button
- Ultimate Offering
- Time Seal
- Royal Oppression
- Sixth Sense
- Return from the Different Dimension
- Magical Explosion
- Life Equalizer
Spells
- Giant Trunade
- Painful Choice
- Premature Burial
- Card of Safe Return
- Cold Wave
- Mirage of Nightmare
- Metamorphosis
- Mass Driver
- Butterfly Dagger – Elma
- Dimension Fusion
- Graceful Charity
- Pot of Greed
- Change of Heart
- Last Will
- Heavy Storm
- Snatch Steal
- Confiscation
- Delinquent Duo
- The Forceful Sentry
- Divine Sword – Phoenix Blade
- Spellbook of Judgment
- Soul Charge
- Zoodiac Barrage
- Set Rotation
- Mystic Mine
Limited
Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel limited cards list
Limited cards are allowed but you can only have one copy of the card in your Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck. These are:
Monsters
- Left Arm of the Forbidden One
- Right Arm of the Forbidden One
- Left Leg of the Forbidden One
- Right Leg of the Forbidden One
- Chronograph Sorcerer
- Double Iris Magician
- Predaplant Ophrys Scorpio
- Supreme King Dragon Darkwurm
- Altergeist Multifaker
- Dinowrestler Pankratops
- Orcust Harp Horror
- Thunder Dragonhawk
- Salamangreat Gazelle
- Girsu, the Orcust Mekk-Knight
- Exodia the Forbidden One
- Cyber Stein
- Morphing Har
- Night Assailant
- Armageddon Knight
- Genex Ally Birdman
- Tempest, Dragon Ruler of Storms
- Luster Pendulum, the Dracoslayer
- Speedroid Terrortop
- SPYRAL Quick-Fix
- Astrograph Sorcerer
- Wind-Up Carrier Zenmaity
- Toadally Awesome
- Zoodiac Drident
- True King of All Calamities
- Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS – Sky Thunder
- Blaze Fenix, the Burning Bombardment Bird
- ABC-Dragon Buster
- Thunder Dragon Colossus
- Trishula, Dragon of the Ice Barrier
- T.G. Hyper Librarian
- PSY-Framelord Omega
- Saryuja Skull Dread
- Heavymetalfoes Electrumite
- Cryston Halqifibrax
- Sky Striker Ace – Kagari
- Galatea, the Orcust Automaton
- Predaplant Verte Anaconda
Traps
- Metaverse
- Red Reboot
- Imperial Order
- Vanity’s Emptiness
- Trickstar Reincarnation
Spells
- Raigeki
- Harpie’s Feather Duster
- Nadir Servant
- Card Destruction
- Monster Reborn
- Foolish Burial
- Terraforming
- Gold Sarcophagus
- One for One
- Gateway of the Six
- Infernity Launcher
- Divine Wind of Mist Valley
- One Day of Peace
- Brilliant Fusion
- Dragonic Diagram
- Trickstar Light Stage
- Reinforcement of the Army
- Sky Striker Mecha – Hornet Drones
Semi-limited
Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel semi-limited cards list
Semi-limited cards can be used but you're only allowed two copies of the card in your Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck. These are:
Monsters
- Harmonizing Magician
- Souleating Oviraptor
- Thunder Dragonroar
- Destiny HERO – Malicious
- Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon
- PSY-Framegear Gamma
- Danger!? Jackalope?
Spells
- Scapegoat
- Mask Change II
- Magical Meltdown
- Called by the Grave
- Super Polymerization
- The Beginning of the End
- Emergency Teleport
- Memories of Hope
- Cursed Eldland
- Sky Striker Mobilize – Engage!
- Sky Striker Mecha – Widow Anchor