Youtuber tries to sell his 11.2M subs channel following abuse allegations

Audio player loading…

A former Minecraft Youtuber who left the scene following allegations of abuse is now trying to sell their channel, which has 11.2 million subscribers. Adam Dahlberg, who achieved fame under the name SkyDoesMinecraft before changing it to SkyDoesEverything in 2018, began uploading videos in 2011 and became one of the most-popular creators for the extremely sizeable Minecraft audience.

In January 2022 Dahlberg's former partner Elizabeth Torgerson made public allegations of abuse in a document posted to iCloud. Following her claims former employees of SkyMedia, Dahlberg's company, came forward with their own allegations.

Torgerson details the pair's relationship and Dahlberg's alleged behaviour, as well as including screenshots of texts and video footage. The allegations include physical assault, verbal abuse, sexual harassment and assault of other women, and incidents where the police had to get involved.

She describes an incident where "we were bought up to in inpatient hospital room. You became violent with me. You called me disgusting names. Saying racist comments as well as the 'N' word and trying to fight the staff. I still tried to love you and speak calmly. I came up to you and you started screaming and kicked your feet into my belly and started shoving me away screaming awful things. I thought I was going to miscarry it hurt so bad. I stood up and the social worker hugged me while I bawled my eyed out. Security took over again. They made sure I was okay and had me leave."

While the document mentions several occasions when the police were called, and references police reports, it does not appear that Dahlberg was ever charged with any offense.

Dear Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka SkydoesminecraftIts time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately https://t.co/xUQHCM23cgJanuary 23, 2022 See more

Dahlberg has not posted a new video to the SkyDoesMinecraft channel in ten months, and has been silent on social media since January. when Torgerson went public with her allegations. Now the SkyDoesEverything and Sky Vs Games channels have been listed on Fameswap, a site where social media accounts are sold, by a user called 'SkySellsStuff' (thanks, Dexerto). The accounts were put up for sale on April 19, and the listing for the main one reads:

"Start your brand off with a diamond play button. This channel has made over 8 million dollars, over 10 million subscribers, 4 billion views, and will be ready for you to start your brand when purchased. It will be wiped and ready for new content, streaming is enabled as well as memberships, Start stronger then anyone with this channel."

The main account is being offered for $900,000. The secondary account comes with a similar guarantee that all content will be wiped. It appears neither have been subject to any offers. Interestingly enough it is against Youtube's terms of service to flog a channel that has access to monetisation, so we'll have to wait and see how that one plays out.

I've contacted Dahlberg's management to ask for comment, and will update with any response.