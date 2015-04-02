Your best Pillars of Eternity heroes

I'm just gonna let Johan take it from here with the description:

"My Death Godlike Aumaua hero(es) Johannicus (right) and Sharx (left).

"I'm actually playing it with my own twist to the tale. The main hero travelled with the caravan as the story goes, but when he got into the trouble he sent word to his friend, who also was a Death godlike, in the White that Wends and asked for her to join him. On his way to meet up with her he meets Edér and Aloth. Together they set out to find out what was going on. From there it continues..

"He is a helpful person even if he is a Death godlike. He always tries to solve things in a friendly matter unless people lie to him about what's going on. The only time he goes out of that box is if it involves the death god Berath, in which case he will support their plans."

Stats:

Mig: 19

Con: 10

Dex: 14

Per: 10

Int: 15

Res: 10

"Johannicus wears a fine black and red robe with rabbit fur gloves and a cloak of a Eothasian priest. On his left hand is a ring of overseeing. He is armed with a fine wand and his grimoire of spells. His favoured spells are Slicken, which he usually opens with on groups and Necrotic Lance for those hard hitting single target situations.

"Sharx wears a fine black and purple brigandine and a pair of boots of evasion. On her arms is a pair of bracers of enduring, and on her back is a Rymrgand's Mantle. She also wears a girdle of mortal protection and on her left hand is a ring of minor deflection. She is armed with a Pike, which is her favoured weapon and has her extra focused on hitting with it. She tends to stand behind Edér and hit all his targets with her carnage ability."