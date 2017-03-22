You showed us your custom Mass Effect: Andromeda characters

The best and weirdest Ryders made by the PC Gamer community.
Video submitted by commenter Slowrider8. It is glorious.
is finally out in the wild, and with it comes another wave of terrifying custom characters to look oggle. While , it's always more fun to dive into an editor and see what sort of person you can make. We spent some time and found it wasn't very advanced, but there's still the potential to express your sense of style—even if your character will inevitably when they get into the actual game.
Last week for all of you to show us what you did with Andromeda's character creator, and you responded with screenshots, gifs, and even the video above from commenter Slowrider8. Here are some of our favorite Pathfinders from the PC Gamer community, whether they be well crafted or just very weird. Flip through the gallery below to see them all.
Tom is PC Gamer’s Associate Editor. He enjoys platformers, puzzles and puzzle-platformers. He also enjoys talking about PC games, which he now no longer does alone. Tune in every Wednesday at 1pm Pacific on Twitch.tv/pcgamer to see Tom host The PC Gamer Show.