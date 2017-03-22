Popular

You showed us your custom Mass Effect: Andromeda characters

By

The best and weirdest Ryders made by the PC Gamer community.

Video submitted by commenter Slowrider8. It is glorious.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is finally out in the wild, and with it comes another wave of terrifying custom characters to look oggle. While some of the facial presets are alright, it's always more fun to dive into an editor and see what sort of person you can make. We spent some time playing with the editor and found it wasn't very advanced, but there's still the potential to express your sense of style—even if your character will inevitably have trouble expressing anything well at all when they get into the actual game. 

Last week we put out the call for all of you to show us what you did with Andromeda's character creator, and you responded with screenshots, gifs, and even the video above from commenter Slowrider8. Here are some of our favorite Pathfinders from the PC Gamer community, whether they be well crafted or just very weird. Flip through the gallery below to see them all. 

Bonnie Lass — This is one the better submissions we got, complete with a matching Ryder twin. I really like the subtle sci-fi stylings and not horrifying eyes.

Linda — Seriously, there are some horrifying eyes in Andromeda. This is a really nicely made face, but damn if it isn't creepy in game.

Keith Valdez — I'm not sure if I could stomach playing all of Andromeda looking like that. It's a good looking base, but this Ryder seems to have had an adverse reaction to cryo-sleep.

00bruce — This Ryder stands out to me because it's one of the tinier faces I've seen made.

Freiya — I think this player was channeling Storm from X-Men a bit, but it's a cool looking character regardless.

Bombstar10 — Across all the Ryders I've seen, there's been a distinct lack of space beards. Good on Bombstar 10 for moving their hair from the head to the chin.

Stplaz — It's easy to overdue the colors and make-up provided in Andromeda, but this Ryder has just a subtle splash of purple to remind us we're in the future...or something like that.

Kelly Stoops — Speaking of subtle splashes of color, here we have the before and after effects of long term space travel. He starts as a regular, if rather skeletal looking Joe, and ends in a clown troupe with a black eye. Andromeda is a rough place.

Kytkat — Getting back to reality, this player has managed to put together a simple and clean looking character without any terrible affectations—a task easier said than done in this game.

Withnail — A lot of the time an Andromeda character can look great in the editor but terrible in the light of the game world. That's not the case here, as Withnail's Ryder is probably when of the best looking in-game I've seen yet. The blue hair aside, the eyes aren't bulging and the face looks a step above nearly all the presets.

GXIII — Seriously though, what's with all the eyes bulging? A nice, sharp-faced character spoiled slightly be the game making her look like she's trying to shoot lasers from her eyes.

Rie Daerien — And to close it out, another classic, solid Ryder. These are harder to find than you might imagine, so it's worth highlighting the normal as much as the exceptional.

Tom Marks

