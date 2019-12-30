You can play Toss A Coin To Your Witcher in Beat Saber now

If you, like many nerds, have the song Toss A Coin To Your Witcher from Netflix’s Witcher TV series stuck in your head, here’s a way to get it stuck even deeper by associating it with muscle movements: It’s now in Beat Saber. And it's a natural fit, too, because just like Geralt, in Beat Saber you also have two swords and are irritated by Jaskier’s singing.
If you’re unfamiliar, Beat Saber is the best-selling VR rhythm game where you cut blocks by hitting them with glowing laser swords, but the block-slicing is in time to music. You can add any music to the game, and fans do just that. Here’s a video of someone crushing Toss A Coin To Your Witcher on expert:
Uploaded to Beat Saver yesterday, it’s actually a pretty fun beatmap to play to. Toss A Coin To Your Witcher isn’t actually available to stream on major services, but you can listen to it on composer Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli’s soundcloud. (The lyrics are by the show’s writer, Jenny Klein.) I’m a fan of slower, downbeat, and minor key songs in rhythm games, so I’m pretty pleased with this one being in Beat Saber. You can grab the map of Toss A Coin To Your Witcher from Beat Saver.