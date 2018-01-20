Silent Hills' P.T. teaser is now playable on PC thanks to fan remakes

P.T. was the playable teaser for Silent Hills—the reboot of the Silent Hill series that was cancelled in 2015—and even though it was short it still ranks among the best horror games of all time (and certainly one of the scariest). It never made it to PC, but thanks to a couple of fan remakes you can now give it a whirl on your mouse and keyboard.

The first remake is called Corridors, and is a recreation of the game in Unreal Engine 4. It's still very much a work in progress (expect bugs), and creator SmoggyChips plans to update it with more levels in the future. You can download it here, and you can see it being worked on in the video below, which also includes snatches of gameplay.

The second remake comes from Redditor LinusPixel, who has extracted animation, map, and texture files from the original and tried to stitch them together in a new engine. Some of the files are difficult to work with, but you can play a very early prototype of it here.

I can't wait to see how they both turn out, and I'll keep my eye out for updates on their progress.