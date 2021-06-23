You can hack Nvidia's DLSS 2.2 into Cyberpunk 2077 today

Rainbow Six Siege was recently updated to work with the newest version of Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling tech, DLSS 2.2. Interestingly it seems that you don't necessarily need to wait for the developer to add the latest files into the game, because you can take the 'database' file from Rainbow Six Siege and use it on other DLSS-enabled games.

You should then get the apparently rather limited benefits of DLSS 2.2 without having to wait for a pesky update, which is exactly what has happened with Cyberpunk 2077 (via PCGamesN.)

Head over to Nexus Mods and you can download the necessary file (you'll need an account to do so) and gain the benefits that this new version of DLSS offers. That's the theory at least, in practice you're going to be hard pushed to spot any differences.

I've tried the mod on Cyberpunk 2077, using an RTX 2080 Super at 4K running the balanced DLSS settings, and couldn't detect any performance improvements or obvious visual enhancements.

Cyberpunk performance DLSS 2.1 DLSS 2.2 Cyberpunk 2077 (average) 65.4 fps 66.2 fps Cyberpunk 2077 (1% min) 52.6 fps 54.5 fps

I ran the same two-minute section three times using the existing DLSS 2.1 file and again with the new DLSS 2.2 file, and saw an average 1 fps difference between the two, although the minimums did improve slightly more at 2 fps. When you consider that one of the joys of Cyberpunk 2077 is that there are random elements and events that can trigger when playing, that 1–2 fps means basically nothing.

This would seem to be as anticipated though, with even Nvidia admitting that nothing major should be expected from the update to DLSS 2.2. We spoke to Henry C Lin, product manager for DLSS, and he had this to say:

"Yeah, some people have seen and tried it out on different titles, and I think it's just a testament to this generalised network being able to improve over time. It keeps on getting better, it keeps on getting more information and giving good results.

"In terms of what's new with this version, basically improvements to image quality, it just gets better. There's nothing special about it we wanted to call out. In terms of working with developers, everyone has different cadence levels on when they take the network to put into their game, it just so happens that Rainbow Six got 2.2."

You're probably still better off waiting for the next official Cyberpunk 2077 patch, rather than dropping in some Siege code, just to see if that unlocks some more tangible improvements in the game. But we wouldn't necessarily hold our breath.