You can fit two liquid cooled PCs inside this motorized standing desk

Lian Li has gone and updated the motorized standing desk it launched four years ago, with the new version coming in two sizes. The larger DK-05F (shown above) can fit two complete liquid cooled PCs inside and costs an even $2,000, whereas the smaller DK-04F has room for a single PC and costs $1,499.99.

Both are available to preorder at Newegg and release on April 28. Neither one is cheap, obviously, but if it weren't for pesky things like rent and food, I'd be all over something like this.

Compared to the original DK-04 from 2016, these new models offer more control over the fans and RGB lighting. They also feature an 8mm tempered glass top that can go from transparent to opaque (well, foggy) with the press of a button.

(Image credit: Lian Li)

That seems like something straight out of the Q Branch playbook, only less lethal than the gadgets that James Bond normally has access to—he could hide secret documents in the DK-05F/DK-04F, whereas I'd just flip the switch to conceal my messy cable management.

The desks are built from "premium aluminum" and are height adjustable from 69cm (~27 inches) to 117cm (~46 inches) "for a comfortable standing position, even for a tall person." Unless you're Shaquille O'Neal, I imagine.

It looks like there is plenty of elbow room with these desks. They both are compatible with up to an E-ATX motheboard (or two, in the case of the DK-05F), with removable motherboard trays to make building a little bit easier. They also can swallow graphics cards up to 400mm (~15.7 inches) long and CPU coolers up to 185mm (~7.28 inches) high.

There's lots of space for storage drives, too—the DK-04F can hold up to nine 3.5-inch HDDs or six 3.5-inch HDDs and three 2.5-inch SSDs, and the DK-05F sports eight 3.5-inch/2.5-inch drive bays.

As with the original model, there are four customizable presets to save specific height adjustments. Otherwise, the up and down arrows get it going.

In addition to being available at Newegg, you can find these desks at OverclockersUK—it costs £1,299.95 for the DK-04F and £799.99 for the DK-05F.