Yep, Mineko's Night Market is still gorgeous

I'm cheating with this one, I admit. We've already covered Mineko's Night Market—once when our own Kimberley Ballard gave it a look in July, and a second time when we had the chance to meet the developers, Brent and Brandi Kobayashi of studio Meowza Games Inc., at PAX West in September. The beauty and splendor of this Animal Crossing-inspired game is well-documented, and many have been drooling over it for months. But now we get to drool over it in GIF form.

Just look at their widdle feets.

The Kobayashis say Mineko's Night Market is more about narrative and exploration than most Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon successors, and it looks to have a world worth exploring. Nevermind the striking aesthetic, have a gander at the diverse environments on display.

All right, now look at the striking aesthetic again. It's amazing what you can do with bright colors and a cat motif.

Mineko's Night Market is due out in 2018.