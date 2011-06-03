XCOM release date revealed in new trailer

[bcvideo id="973873040001"]

After months of media silence on XCOM, a sudden trailer has arrived along with a release date! XCOM will be coming out on March 6 next year. Official word says it will be a "tactical action experience set in mid-century America, where the player leads an elite field team of specialised government agents into battle," which, along with the clips in the trailer showing you ordering your men around, suggests that it'll definitely be a squad shooter. Will we get to configure their load-outs, give them names and then get them all horribly killed in the same way as we could in the original XCom? Here's hoping. We'll know more come E3 next week.

