XCOM: Enemy Unknown mod enables "Second Wave" advanced campaign options

When helplessly watching your squad of veterans get disemboweled for the umpteenth time feels like a dull affair in XCOM: Enemy Unknown , it's time for a psi-blast of extra variety with Second Wave . First scoped by hawk-eyed gamers on the Nexus modding network forums , Second Wave was a planned feature by Firaxis to furnish extra gameplay options and tweaks for commanders starting a new single-player campaign after completing it once. And most of it is recoverable.

Former Community Manager "2K Greg" revealed Firaxis' intent to implement the extra bay of options, but time constraints caused the feature to be scrapped . The majority of Second Wave's files remain intact within XCOM, however, and a salvo of INI and profile tweaks -- all packaged neatly in a handy walkthrough over at XCOM's Nexus hub -- enables (mostly working) toggles for various mutations to weapon performance, soldier stats, and even guaranteeing critical hits while flanking.

Here's the full list of options Second Wave provides: