X-Com creator casts Kickstarter campaign for Chaos Reborn

As Kickstarter reboots go, I suspect Chaos Reborn might be attempting to resurrect one of the oldest games yet. The original Chaos was released in 1985 - meaning it came out three years before inXile's similarly revived Wasteland. Julian Gollop, best known as the creator of X-Com: UFO Defense and/or UFO: Enemy Unknown, is now casting Kickstarter necromancy on his classic ZX Spectrum turn-based fantasy strategy.

To help him with the wizard-battling pitch, he's also summoned Ken Levine.

Putting aside the fact that there's something inherently funny about the words "last wizard standing", Chaos Reborn pits the magic men against each other in a turn-based battle of spells and summons. Creatures will be at the forefront of the attack, doing the majority of the fighting across the hex based arenas. As seen in the pitch's pre-alpha demo, though, there are plenty of opportunities for direct damage and AOE crowd control too.

The full game will offer online competitive and co-op modes, and will also support a full single-player campaign. You'll find the full details on the Kickstarter page , where Gollop hopes to raise at least $180,000 by April 17th, but you'll also find the game's feature list below.