WWE 2K15 will be the first in the series to release for PC

As the above image demonstrates, there's a lot of fun to be had in wrestling. So it's welcome news that WWE 2K15 will mark the series' debut appearance on PC later this year, following its console release last November. According to the official WWE site the PC version will "mirror its PlayStation 4 and Xbox One counterparts".

Thankfully the official WWE website has sought the expertise of wrestler John Cena to clarify all the niggling details regarding the port. He says all previously released DLC will be free on PC. Meanwhile, the game will boast 36 characters, 4 managers, 26 matches and 46 single player stories in what Cena describes as "an incredible amount of content".

The usual MyCareer and 2K Showcase modes will also appear, and if you purchase on day one you'll get access to Hulk Hogan and Sting.

No specific release date is noted, just a vague 'Spring 2015' window (that's Autumn in Australia).