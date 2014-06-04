Popular

World of Warships trailer prepares for E3 with palpable suspense

By

Tanks: brash, loud and angry . Planes: flighty, nimble and aloof . Ships? 'Booming' is the word that comes to mind, especially in light of this E3 trailer for World of Warships. It might as well feature a nearby group of monks, slowly chanting "boats, boats, boats, boats..."

CGI trailers are a favourite tactic of Wargaming, but, in this instance, it would be nice to see the game in action. World of Warships is the last remaining hold-out in the developer's trilogy of, er, war worlds, and they're in no hurry to announce a release date.

In the meantime then, we'll have to make do with a series of developer diaries that kicked off late last month .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
