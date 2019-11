If you've been thinking about getting into World of Warcraft, now would be an excellent time. The 4.0.3a patch has gone live, changing Azeroth forever, and Cataclysm's release is a few weeks away. Now, on top of all that, World of Warcraft and its first two expansions are on sale. World of Warcraft and The Burning Crusade are £4 / $5 and Wrath of the Lich King is £8 / $10. The deal is set to run until November 29th on the Blizzard store .