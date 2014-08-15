World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor's Trolls will look like this

Take a moment to feast your eyes on these trolls. These troll models will be introduced to World of Warcraft this November as part of the Warlords of Draenor expansion, and don't they look nice? Won't it be pleasant to encounter trolls such as these in your adventures around Draenor.

Blizzard revealed the new models in a blogpost yesterday. According to Senior Art Director Chris Robinson, perfecting the customization of these trolls proved tricky.

"One of the unique challenges for the Troll models were their tusks," Robinson wrote. "In the character customization options, you have the ability to select from a number of tusk 'styles'. While other race models (like the Tauren) have similar customization options, the additional modeling, texturing, and animation articulation of the Troll face—and mouth especially—made this a distinctive challenge. We actually had to model the Troll with a flat lower lip; then, for each facial customization option, we went in and posed their lips to naturally wrap around each tusk option."

Blizzard announced a November 13 release date for Warlords of Draenor earlier this week. They also provided some beautiful cinematics and a brief gameplay video .

Look at some more trolls: