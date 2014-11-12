Popular

World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor trailer released

Warlords are coming. Warlords is coming. The World of Warcraft expansion releases tomorrow. Before that, here's a video featuring sounds and moving pictures that tell the story of the Iron Horde. It turns out they'd very much like to invade Azeroth, and the population of Azeroth would very much like to stop that from happening.

For our UK-located readers, we're currently running a competition to win one of five Warlords of Draenor Collector's Editions. For details, see this here tweet.

For everyone else: we'll have early impressions from the expansion this Friday, ahead of Richard Cobbett's full review.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
