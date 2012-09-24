World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria goodies galore giveaway

Mists of Pandaria launches this very night! From 8:00pm (BST), players will descend on London's confusingly-named Café de Paris to cheer in the latest expansion to Blizzard's venerable MMORPG. To get you in the celebratory spirit, they've kindly offered to give away a haul of Pandaria-flavoured kit.

So what's to be found in this high level loot drop?

Just what do you need to do to get your soft, downy paws upon these coveted collectibles? Just tell us which two creatures you'd most like to see face-off in a Pandaria-style pet-battle, which would ultimately win and why. Drop it in an email entitled "Pandaria launch giveaway" to pcgamer@futurenet.com. Submissions close at this time tomorrow.