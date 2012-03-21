World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria beta sign ups live, all Annual Pass holders will be invited

Earlier this week the Mists of Pandaria embargo lifted, and an entire zoo worth of panda facts bounded out into the wild to frolic among the internets. Blizzard have revealed tons about the new battlegrounds, the fresh continent, the new class and the new race, the Pandaren themselves. For a comprehensive run down, here's everything you need to know about Mists of Pandaria . To get a good look at the new zones, check out our video preview and the new zones footage.

A beta testing session is "very close," according to a post on Battle.Net , and you can sign up for a chance to be among the first explorers of Pandaria. If you have a Battle.Net account, and a game attached to it, you can sign up for the beta on the Opt In page .

You can skip that step if you're one of the million people who bought the World of Warcraft annual pass. "Our primary focus will be ensuring that all of the players who signed up for the Annual Pass are invited over the course of the beta test," Blizzard say. "The number of additional players we invite will be based on our testing needs. If during the course of testing we determine we need more players to participate, we'll invite more."

There's no indication of how long the beta test will last, or when it's set to begin. Successful applicants will get an email inviting them to the beta. Good luck!