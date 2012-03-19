World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria video preview

[pcgvideo id="1513232279001"]

Last week Josh and I headed over to California for our first proper look at Mists of Pandaria since Blizzard took the lid of World of Warcraft's latest expansion at BlizzCon last year. In this first-look video preview, Tim and I discuss the new level 85-90 content, farming, pet battling, PVP, and the folly of getting involved in a land war in Asia. You can also get the full run-down of Blizzard's info-packed demonstration by heading over to Josh's Mists of Pandaria preview . Keep checking back over the next few days for more Mists of Pandaria news and analysis.