Blizzard have released details on what you'll get inside the World of Warcraft: Cataclysm collector's edition, which'll be a retail-only exclusive.
It's got:
- An Art of the Cataclysm 176-page art book.
- Exclusive in-game Lil' Deathwing pet.
- A behind-the-scenes DVD with developer interviews and a Warcraft retrospective feature.
- A soundtrack CD featuring 10 new tracks from Cataclysm.
- A special edition mouse pad with Deathwing on it, for placing lovingly over your horrible old WotLK one.
- World of Warcraft Trading Card Game cards.