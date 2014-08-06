World of Warcraft anniversary event sends you back to Molten Core, gives you a corgi

It's been ten years since World of Warcraft opened the gates of Azeroth to all. A lot has changed: You can buy a level 90 character if you want (though we don't recommend it if you're just coming back), the talent system has been simplified, and the world has been expanded and remade multiple times. This year, Blizzard wants you back. For those who remember the good old days of 40-man raids, the developer has some nostalgia-packed events coming your way—including a corgi vanity pet.

That adorable puppy above? That's a Molten Corgi, and anyone who logs in during WoW's anniversary event will get one, according to a new Battle.net post . Your new lava-loving buddy won't help you fight against Ragnaros, but he'll make you look stylish when you and 39 of your friends try.

"But Ragnaros is part of some ancient content," you might be saying. Sure, but Blizzard's anniversary event will also include a new Raid Finder version of Molten Core, specifically for max level characters. "Downing the Firelord will earn you an Achievement and a special Core Hound mount reward" according to the update.

Early PVPers will also remember the ad-hoc battles fought between Tarren Mill and Southshore. The WoW anniversary will include a new "Team Deathmatch–style Battleground based on that timeless struggle."

I'm a sucker for this retro stuff: I have tons of fond memories of WoW's early years, and while the old world still exists in the game, WoW is clearly built for its endgame content. It'll be a fun trip down memory lane to go through these special encounters, and while Blizzard hasn't yet announced when the event is happening, WoW's anniversary is on Sunday, November 23. I'd expect it to take place around then.