World of Warcraft 6.2 patch adds shipyards and naval missions

World of Warcraft patch 6.2 is now live on the Public Test Realm. The latest update to Blizzard's long-running MMO unlocks a new Zone, a new Raid, the "Mythic" dungeon difficulty level, and boats!

Players with level three garrisons may now construct a shipyard, and then build ships that can be dispatched on new naval missions. Naval missions "are still early in development," according to the patch notes, so you're probably not going to be able to recreate the Battle of Trafalgar just yet, but it's a start.

Also on the menu is a new zone, Invasion of Tanaan Jungle, featuring open-world questing with rare creatures and hidden treasures that's unlocked by construction the shipyard; the Hellfire Citadel raid, an assault on the Iron Horde's Tanaan Jungle fortress and the 13 bosses therein; the Mythic difficulty level for Draenor dungeons, "designed to challenge even the most hardened adventurers with a befitting increase in reward"; and the Adventure Guide, "an evolution of the Dungeon Journal [that] provides a wealth of information on what to see or do for the character."

There are a number of smaller fixes, tweaks, and additions made by the patch as well, all of which you can take in yourself by creating a PTR account. A public release date for the 6.2 patch has not been announced.