World of Tanks to be overhauled with new physics and improved graphics in Update 8.0

Wargaming has announced a huge update for World of Tanks -- Update 8.0 -- which includes an "improved game engine," new features, and new content. Most notably, the update is said to introduce "realistic tank movement physics" to the engine. The bullet points are below, and you can see the new look and Newtonian mechanics in the trailer above.
- Realistic tank movement physics
- Splash and water wave effects
- Support for deferred shading
- Emblem and inscription customization
- Adaptive camouflage
- Mini-map functions
- Enchanced tech tree interface
- New Soviet tanks: SU-122-44, SU-122-54, SU-100M-1, Uralmash-1 and Object 263
- New British Matilda Black Prince experimental medium infantry tank
The release date for World of Tanks Update 8.0 is currently TBD.