Wolfenstein: The New Order launch trailer is ridiculous, but in a good way

Wolfenstein: The New Order's trailers have been perfectly pitched to accentuate the inventive silliness of its premise. From the reappropriated music to the stoic delivery of ridiculous dialogue, it looks to be a fun old time with giant weapons. The launch trailer continues this trend: the highlight undoubtedly being an extremely silly back-and-forth about who's suffered the most long-term damage.

The game is due out next Tuesday, May 20th. If you're interested, take a look at the system requirements to see if your PC's up to the task.