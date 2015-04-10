Popular

There's a new Witcher 3 trailer

By

Witcher 3

"At CD Projekt Red," narrates Trailer Lady, "it has always been our goal to take you on adventures both legendary and grounded in reality." Moments later: a semi-naked Geralt helps a woman onto a unicorn, and she uses magic to make her clothes disappear.

This latest trailer for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was clearly designed for people new to the series, and so probably doesn't contain much revelatory information for those with even a passing interest. Still, you get to see a broad mixture of environments and monsters, and a guy in a coffin tell Geralt to fuck off.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is out May 19. Exciting, eh?

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments