There's a new Witcher 3 trailer

"At CD Projekt Red," narrates Trailer Lady, "it has always been our goal to take you on adventures both legendary and grounded in reality." Moments later: a semi-naked Geralt helps a woman onto a unicorn, and she uses magic to make her clothes disappear.

This latest trailer for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was clearly designed for people new to the series, and so probably doesn't contain much revelatory information for those with even a passing interest. Still, you get to see a broad mixture of environments and monsters, and a guy in a coffin tell Geralt to fuck off.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is out May 19. Exciting, eh?