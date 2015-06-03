Yet more free DLC released for the Witcher 3

Today, the latest two of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's 16 free DLCs have been released, bringing more tiny additions to the giant fantasy RPG. What do add-ons #5 and #6 contain? Horse armour, for one thing. In fact, an entire armour set in the Nilfgaardian style. Also, new crossbows.

Here's what you'll get, specifically.

Nilfgaardian Armor set - Crafted from the finest materials available, the Nilfgaardian Armor Set includes a jacket, gloves, pants, boots and horse armor.

Crossbow set - three new crossbows - Bring down your enemies with lethal accuracy and extend your tactical possibilities with this elite crossbow DLC.

How you get them depends on where you bought the game from. If it's Steam, you can recline in a chair and let them all come to you automatically. If it's GOG, you can add a free DLC subscription to your account, and then download them from your account page.

There are 10 DLCs left to be delivered over the coming weeks. Is there anything you're particularly hoping to see?